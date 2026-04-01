The General Store – Episode 33

“Take My Country Back – Love Is The Answer”

Playlist – WSDL 90.7FM – Ocean City Maryland

Wednesday March 25 – Sunday March 29.2026

2:00 PM EST

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Joel Rafael – This Is My Country – 13 Stories High – 2008

Graham Nash – Military Madness – Graham Nash Live – 2022

Randy Newman – Political Science – Sail Away – 1972

Joni Mitchell – The Fiddle And The Drum – Clouds – 1969

Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young – Find The Cost Of Freedom – So Far – 1971

Steve Earle – Rich Man's War – The Revolution Starts Now - 2004

Set 2

Emily Judson – Endlessly - (Forthcoming CD) – 2026

Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris – Love & Happiness – All The Roadrunning – 2006

Stacey Earle – Must Be Love – Dancin' With Them That Brung Me – 2000

John Prine - I Love You So Much It Hurts – Lost Dogs + Mixed Blessings – 1995

Carlene Carter - I Fell In Love – Carlene Carter – 1990

Set 3

Chris Smither – Cave man – Small Revelations – 1997

The Pretenders & The Duke Quartet – Sense Of Purpose – The Isle Of View – 1995

Robbie Robertson – Somewhere Down The Crazy River – Robbie Robertson – 1987

Mark Knopfler - One Deep River – One Deep River – 2024

Last Song

Jesse Welles & Joan Baez – No Kings - 2025