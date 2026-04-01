The General Store - Episode #33
The General Store – Episode 33
“Take My Country Back – Love Is The Answer”
Playlist – WSDL 90.7FM – Ocean City Maryland
Wednesday March 25 – Sunday March 29.2026
2:00 PM EST
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Joel Rafael – This Is My Country – 13 Stories High – 2008
Graham Nash – Military Madness – Graham Nash Live – 2022
Randy Newman – Political Science – Sail Away – 1972
Joni Mitchell – The Fiddle And The Drum – Clouds – 1969
Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young – Find The Cost Of Freedom – So Far – 1971
Steve Earle – Rich Man's War – The Revolution Starts Now - 2004
Set 2
Emily Judson – Endlessly - (Forthcoming CD) – 2026
Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris – Love & Happiness – All The Roadrunning – 2006
Stacey Earle – Must Be Love – Dancin' With Them That Brung Me – 2000
John Prine - I Love You So Much It Hurts – Lost Dogs + Mixed Blessings – 1995
Carlene Carter - I Fell In Love – Carlene Carter – 1990
Set 3
Chris Smither – Cave man – Small Revelations – 1997
The Pretenders & The Duke Quartet – Sense Of Purpose – The Isle Of View – 1995
Robbie Robertson – Somewhere Down The Crazy River – Robbie Robertson – 1987
Mark Knopfler - One Deep River – One Deep River – 2024
Last Song
Jesse Welles & Joan Baez – No Kings - 2025