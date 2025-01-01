Weekdays 1:00-3:00 PM

Favorites from the past, present and future. Since its start in 2009, Strange Currency has adhered to that idea: A show that was not influenced by trends but not ignorant of them either, aware of currents in popular music but not beholden to them.

Why not throw in Yes next to or a few blocks away from Sturgill Simpson? Why not recognize the genius of both George Benson and St. Vincent? Why not dive into Brian Eno’s experimental work and place in next to the bold and brave sounds of Khruangbin? It’s a daunting task to keep track of it all and worry about genres or charts, so why not embrace them all?

