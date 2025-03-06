On the Download, Episode 44
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Madeleine Peyroux - Showman Dan
The Mavericks, Maggie Rose - Look Around You
Orville Peck, Elton John - Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)
mehro - Ketamine
Clairo - Add Up My Love
Joywave - Swimming In The Glow
Roosevelt - Automatic
Foster The People - Lost In Space
Miley Cyrus - Psycho Killer
Brigitte Calls Me Baby - We Were Never Alive
The Knocks, Dolores Forever - LOVER
Nakia - Signal
Stick Figure, Collie Buddz - Showdown
The Hip Abduction - We'll Be Alright
Sensamotion - Take It Easy