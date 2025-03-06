On the Download, Episode 44

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Madeleine Peyroux - Showman Dan

The Mavericks, Maggie Rose - Look Around You

Orville Peck, Elton John - Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)

mehro - Ketamine

Clairo - Add Up My Love

Joywave - Swimming In The Glow

Roosevelt - Automatic

Foster The People - Lost In Space

Miley Cyrus - Psycho Killer

Brigitte Calls Me Baby - We Were Never Alive

The Knocks, Dolores Forever - LOVER

Nakia - Signal

Stick Figure, Collie Buddz - Showdown

The Hip Abduction - We'll Be Alright

Sensamotion - Take It Easy