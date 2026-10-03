Off the Charts, Episode 50

This week's episode (aired 10-03-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

1 | Radiator Hospital | Walk With Love | Distorting Time | Lame-O Records

2 | True Mountain Laurel | East of Anything | Angel So Bad | Birthday Cake Records

3 | Latroit House Ensemble, Ron Carter & Nick Clow | Finally | Classics, Vol. 1 | House of Latroit

4 | Ezra Collective (feat. Lila Iké) | Well Organised | Here Because of Hope | Partisan Records

5 | Improvement Movement | In The Morning | Your Perfect Real Life | ATO Records

6 | Getdown Services | Probiotic | Massive Champion | Breakfast Records

7 | Winyah | Spinning | Spinning - Single | Cloverdale Records

8 | Fruition | I'm Not Afraid | Something More | Bloodshot Records

9 | sundayclub | Blue Wave | SUNDAYCLUB | Paper Bag Records

10 | Wishy | Mona Lisa | Nature's Pill | Winspear

11 | This Is Lorelei | Billy Came Back | The Singer in My Band | Matador Records

12 | Mama's Broke | Failing | Reunion | Free Dirt Records

13 | almost monday | skinny dip | skinny dip - Single | Hollywood Records

14 | Houndmouth | Heavy Eyes | Lordy | Dualtone Music Group

15 | Sierra Ferrell | Pair of Dice | Pair of Dice - Single | Rounder Records / Concord

16 | Aubory Bugg | ive come to realize | ive come to realize - Single | Dualtone Music Group