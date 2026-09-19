Off the Charts, Episode 49

This week's episode (aired 09-19-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

1 | Mary Bragg | Hi-Fi | Secrets to Strangers | Single Lock Records

2 | Brittany Ann Tranbaugh | Lucky Broke Girl | Lucky Broke Girl - Single | Brittany Ann Tranbaugh

3 | Bella White | Stuff | A Sign In The Weather | Rounder Records / Concord

4 | Billy Strings | I'm One of Those | So Much For Goodbyes | Reprise Records

5 | Jason James | Cut The Chain | Cut The Chain | Heart of Texas Records

6 | Bronwyn (feat. Timbo) | Gallatin Road | Rattlin' Bones | Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

7 | Buddy Miller | As Long as I Have You | Buddy Miller | New West Records

8 | Yard Act | Fiction | You're Gonna Need A Little Music | Island Records

9 | Allison Russell & Brittney Spencer | Black Lavender | In the Hour of Chaos | Fantasy Records / Concord

10 | Squirrel Flower | Not Me | Say a Prayer to the Gods of Getting Going | Polyvinyl Record Co.

11 | Love Spells | Keep It To Yourself | LOVE IS THE LAW | RCA Records

12 | Aubory Bugg | nosedive | i think i had something once | Dualtone Music Group

13 | Phoebe Bridgers | The Governor’s Waltz | Lost Weekend | Dead Oceans

14 | Lizzy McAlpine | Ugly things | Angel | RCA Records

15 | Cheekface | Rent Is Down | Podium | Cheekface