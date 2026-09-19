Off the Charts, Episode 49
This week's episode (aired 09-19-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
1 | Mary Bragg | Hi-Fi | Secrets to Strangers | Single Lock Records
2 | Brittany Ann Tranbaugh | Lucky Broke Girl | Lucky Broke Girl - Single | Brittany Ann Tranbaugh
3 | Bella White | Stuff | A Sign In The Weather | Rounder Records / Concord
4 | Billy Strings | I'm One of Those | So Much For Goodbyes | Reprise Records
5 | Jason James | Cut The Chain | Cut The Chain | Heart of Texas Records
6 | Bronwyn (feat. Timbo) | Gallatin Road | Rattlin' Bones | Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
7 | Buddy Miller | As Long as I Have You | Buddy Miller | New West Records
8 | Yard Act | Fiction | You're Gonna Need A Little Music | Island Records
9 | Allison Russell & Brittney Spencer | Black Lavender | In the Hour of Chaos | Fantasy Records / Concord
10 | Squirrel Flower | Not Me | Say a Prayer to the Gods of Getting Going | Polyvinyl Record Co.
11 | Love Spells | Keep It To Yourself | LOVE IS THE LAW | RCA Records
12 | Aubory Bugg | nosedive | i think i had something once | Dualtone Music Group
13 | Phoebe Bridgers | The Governor’s Waltz | Lost Weekend | Dead Oceans
14 | Lizzy McAlpine | Ugly things | Angel | RCA Records
15 | Cheekface | Rent Is Down | Podium | Cheekface