Off the Charts, Episode 48

This week's episode (aired 09-05-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

1 | Paige Fish | How Little I Need | How Little I Need - Single | Self-Released

2 | Cassandra Coleman | Maggie | Maggie - Single | Warner Records

3 | Jesse Welles | Won’t You Come Out Tonight | Masks Off | Jesse Welles

4 | Jason Scott & The High Heat | Highway Robbery | Highway Robbery - Single | Leo33

5 | The Revivalists | Heart Stop | Get It Honest | Concord Records

6 | American Aquarium | History Repeats Itself | New Ways to Lose | Losing Side Records / Thirty Tigers

7 | Allison Russell & Ruby Amanfu | Just Like Saturday | In the Hour of Chaos | Fantasy Records / Concord

8 | BAILEN | Swim!!! | SWIM!!! | Briggs Hill Music

9 | Swapmeet | Halfway | Mount Zero | Winspear

10 | Westside Cowboy | Kick Stones (The Boys) | It Goes On | Island Records

11 | Tabi Harlowe | Erosion | Erosion - Single | Tabi Harlowe

12 | ROLE MODEL | High Hopes 3000 | Chuck Timely & The Hourglass | Interscope Records

13 | MUNA | Eastside Girls | Dancing On The Wall | Dead Oceans

14 | Kiwi Jr. | Blowin' Up | Blowin' Up | K Records / Perennia

15 | Winyah | Drawing A Blank | Drawing A Blank - Single | Cloverdale Records

16 | tig3r lewis | Mr. Right Now | Mr. Right Now - Single | HHH