Off the Charts, Episode 47
This week's episode (aired 08-22-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
1 | Grace Potter | Love Me Not | Trespasser | Mother Road Records / Thirty Tigers
2 | Jamestown Revival | Juniper & Gin | Juniper & Gin - Single | Thirty Tigers
3 | Rhiannon Giddens | Carolina Rain | Hope Is the Thing with Feathers | Nonesuch Records
4 | Sierra Ferrell | Trying to Love You | Trying to Love You - Single | Rounder Records / Concord
5 | Billy Strings | Mill Town Flood | So Much For Goodbyes | Reprise Records
6 | Sheryl Crow (feat. Jesse Welles) | Freedom Bus | Pick You Up | Thirty Tigers
7 | Kaitlin Butts | Never Really Mine | Never Really Mine - Single | Republic Records
8 | Devon Gilfillian | Black Dog Rabbit Hole | Time Will Tell | Fantasy Records / Concord
9 | Phoebe Bridgers | Lost Boys | Lost Weekend | Dead Oceans
10 | Cheekface | Hostile Street | Hostile Street - Single | Cheekface
11 | Yard Act | New Beginnings | You're Gonna Need A Little Music | Island Records
12 | Olivia Rodrigo | maggots for brains | you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love | Geffen Records
13 | Steve Lacy | oh yeah? | oh yeah? | RCA Records
14 | Fontaines D.C. | Marianne | Dopamine Chamber | XL Recordings