Off the Charts, Episode 47

This week's episode (aired 08-22-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

1 | Grace Potter | Love Me Not | Trespasser | Mother Road Records / Thirty Tigers

2 | Jamestown Revival | Juniper & Gin | Juniper & Gin - Single | Thirty Tigers

3 | Rhiannon Giddens | Carolina Rain | Hope Is the Thing with Feathers | Nonesuch Records

4 | Sierra Ferrell | Trying to Love You | Trying to Love You - Single | Rounder Records / Concord

5 | Billy Strings | Mill Town Flood | So Much For Goodbyes | Reprise Records

6 | Sheryl Crow (feat. Jesse Welles) | Freedom Bus | Pick You Up | Thirty Tigers

7 | Kaitlin Butts | Never Really Mine | Never Really Mine - Single | Republic Records

8 | Devon Gilfillian | Black Dog Rabbit Hole | Time Will Tell | Fantasy Records / Concord

9 | Phoebe Bridgers | Lost Boys | Lost Weekend | Dead Oceans

10 | Cheekface | Hostile Street | Hostile Street - Single | Cheekface

11 | Yard Act | New Beginnings | You're Gonna Need A Little Music | Island Records

12 | Olivia Rodrigo | maggots for brains | you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love | Geffen Records

13 | Steve Lacy | oh yeah? | oh yeah? | RCA Records

14 | Fontaines D.C. | Marianne | Dopamine Chamber | XL Recordings