Off the Charts, Episode 46

This week's episode (aired 08-22-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

1 | Brandon Flowers | Plans | THRASHER | Island Records

2 | The Revivalists | Heart Stop | Get It Honest | Concord Records

3 | Brandi Carlile | Life On The Run | Life On The Run - Single | Interscope Records / Lost Highway

4 | Joshua Ray Walker | Outlaw | Ain't Dead Yet | East Dallas Records / Thirty Tigers

5 | Eddie 9V | Blowin’ Up | Down Here | Easy Eye Sound / Concord

6 | Dorio | New Energy | Agent Friday & the Perfect Angel | Earth Libraries

7 | The Brook & The Bluff | It Can't Be | Lookout Pond - EP | Dualtone Music Group

8 | Yard Act | Fiction | You're Gonna Need A Little Music | Island Records

9 | Vince Staples | Blackberry Marmalade | Cry Baby | Section Eight Arthouse / Loma Vista

10 | Kelela | linknb | new avatar | Warp Records

11 | Love Spells | Keep It To Yourself | LOVE IS THE LAW | RCA Records

12 | Alewya | Cairo FM | Zero | LDN Records

13 | Cage the Elephant | Beaches In Tennessee | Beaches In Tennessee - Single | Big Loud Rock / Mercury Records

14 | Cola | Haveluck Country | Cost Of Living Adjustment | Fire Talk

15 | Johnny Blue Skies | Situation | Mutiny After Midnight (Extended Edition) | High Top Mountain / Atlantic

16 | Presley Haile | Busy | Busy - Single | Columbia Records