Off the Charts, Episode 46
This week's episode (aired 08-22-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
1 | Brandon Flowers | Plans | THRASHER | Island Records
2 | The Revivalists | Heart Stop | Get It Honest | Concord Records
3 | Brandi Carlile | Life On The Run | Life On The Run - Single | Interscope Records / Lost Highway
4 | Joshua Ray Walker | Outlaw | Ain't Dead Yet | East Dallas Records / Thirty Tigers
5 | Eddie 9V | Blowin’ Up | Down Here | Easy Eye Sound / Concord
6 | Dorio | New Energy | Agent Friday & the Perfect Angel | Earth Libraries
7 | The Brook & The Bluff | It Can't Be | Lookout Pond - EP | Dualtone Music Group
8 | Yard Act | Fiction | You're Gonna Need A Little Music | Island Records
9 | Vince Staples | Blackberry Marmalade | Cry Baby | Section Eight Arthouse / Loma Vista
10 | Kelela | linknb | new avatar | Warp Records
11 | Love Spells | Keep It To Yourself | LOVE IS THE LAW | RCA Records
12 | Alewya | Cairo FM | Zero | LDN Records
13 | Cage the Elephant | Beaches In Tennessee | Beaches In Tennessee - Single | Big Loud Rock / Mercury Records
14 | Cola | Haveluck Country | Cost Of Living Adjustment | Fire Talk
15 | Johnny Blue Skies | Situation | Mutiny After Midnight (Extended Edition) | High Top Mountain / Atlantic
16 | Presley Haile | Busy | Busy - Single | Columbia Records