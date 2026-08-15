Off the Charts, Episode 45

This week's episode (aired 08-15-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Turnpike Troubadours & Sierra Hull | Feelin' Good Again | Feelin' Good Again - Single | Bossier City Records / Thirty Tigers

2 | Alex Amen | California Blues | The Zorthian Tapes (EP) | Country Worm Studios

3 | Jason Scott & The High Heat | Highway Robbery | Highway Robbery - Single | Leo33

4 | Yard Act | New Beginnings | You're Gonna Need A Little Music | Island Records

5 | Kevin Morby | Javelin | Little Wide Open | Dead Oceans

6 | Presley Haile | Busy | Busy - Single | Columbia Records

7 | Death Cab for Cutie | Riptides | I Built You A Tower | ANTI-

8 | Swapmeet | I Know! | I Know! - Single | Winspear

9 | Phoebe Bridgers | Lost Boys | Lost Weekend | Dead Oceans

10 | Love Spells | Keep It To Yourself | LOVE IS THE LAW | RCA Records

11 | Devon Gilfillian | IRL | Time Will Tell | Fantasy Records / Concord

12 | Baby Rose | But, Nvm | YEARNALISM | Secretly Canadian

13 | Robyn Hitchcock | I Am This Thing | The Confuser | Tiny Ghost Records

14 | ROLE MODEL | High Hopes 3000 | Chuck Timely & The Hourglass | Interscope Records

15 | Johnny Blue Skies | Situation | Mutiny After Midnight (Extended Edition) | High Top Mountain / Atlantic