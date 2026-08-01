Off the Charts, Episode 44

This week's episode (aired 08-01-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Maren Morris | Hard Liquor and Soft Rock | Hard Liquor and Soft Rock | Columbia Nashville

2 | Grace Potter | Love Me Not | Love Me Not | Fantasy Records

3 | Jesse Welles | Won't You Come Out Tonight | Masks Off | Jesse Welles

4 | The Revivalists | Heart Stop | Heart Stop | Concord Records

5 | Rhiannon Giddens | Carolina Rain | Carolina Rain | Nonesuch Records

6 | Jason Scott & The High Heat | Highway Robbery | Highway Robbery | Leo33

7 | The Deslondes | Lawdy Mama | Lawdy Mama | New West Records

8 | MUNA | Dancing On The Wall | Dancing On The Wall | Saddest Factory Records

9 | Kurt Vile | Red Room Dub | Philadelphia's been good to me | Verve Label Group

10 | Phoebe Bridgers | Lost Boys | Lost Boys | Dead Oceans

11 | of Montreal | Listen to Music and Cry | aethermead | Polyvinyl Record Co.

12 | Lizzy McAlpine | The light in the painting | Angel | RCA Records

13 | Audrey Hobert | Phoebe | Who's the Clown? | Independent

14 | Styrofoam Winos | Somebody Wants to Send You a Message | Any River | Sophomeric Records

15 | Aldous Harding | One Stop | Train on the Island | 4AD

16 | Pond | Terrestrials | Terrestrials | Mangovision / Secretly Distribution