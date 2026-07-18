Off the Charts, Episode 43
This week's episode (aired 07-18-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | Devon Gilfillian | Black Dog Rabbit Hole | Time Will Tell | Fantasy Records
2 | Mon Rovîa | Field Song. | Field Song. - Single | Nettwerk Music Group
3 | Rhiannon Giddens | Carolina Rain | Hope Is the Thing with Feathers | Nonesuch Records
4 | Billy Strings | Burn the Other End | So Much For Goodbyes | Reprise Records
5 | Jason Scott & The High Heat | Highway Robbery | Play Boy | Leo33
6 | Jesse Welles | Won’t You Come Out Tonight | Masks Off | Jesse Welles
7 | Grace Potter | Love Me Not | Trespasser | Mother Road Records / Thirty Tigers
8 | Widowspeak | If You Change | Roses | Captured Tracks
9 | Francis of Delirium | It's a Beautiful Life | It's a Beautiful Life - Single | Dalliance Recordings
10 | Modest Mouse | Remember Yourself | An Eraser And A Maze | Glacial Pace Recordings
11 | Death Cab for Cutie | Punching the Flowers | I Built You A Tower | ANTI-
12 | La Sécurité | Detour | Ketchup / Detour - Single | Mothland / Bella Union
13 | The Lemon Twigs | Look For Your Mind | Look For Your Mind! | Captured Tracks
14 | Jalen Ngonda | Anyone In Love | Anyone In Love - Single | Daptone Records
15 | Djo | Link | The Crux | AWAL Recordings
16 | Pond | Terrestrials | Terrestrials - Single | Mangovision / Secretly Distribution