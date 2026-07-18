Off the Charts, Episode 43

This week's episode (aired 07-18-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Devon Gilfillian | Black Dog Rabbit Hole | Time Will Tell | Fantasy Records

2 | Mon Rovîa | Field Song. | Field Song. - Single | Nettwerk Music Group

3 | Rhiannon Giddens | Carolina Rain | Hope Is the Thing with Feathers | Nonesuch Records

4 | Billy Strings | Burn the Other End | So Much For Goodbyes | Reprise Records

5 | Jason Scott & The High Heat | Highway Robbery | Play Boy | Leo33

6 | Jesse Welles | Won’t You Come Out Tonight | Masks Off | Jesse Welles

7 | Grace Potter | Love Me Not | Trespasser | Mother Road Records / Thirty Tigers

8 | Widowspeak | If You Change | Roses | Captured Tracks

9 | Francis of Delirium | It's a Beautiful Life | It's a Beautiful Life - Single | Dalliance Recordings

10 | Modest Mouse | Remember Yourself | An Eraser And A Maze | Glacial Pace Recordings

11 | Death Cab for Cutie | Punching the Flowers | I Built You A Tower | ANTI-

12 | La Sécurité | Detour | Ketchup / Detour - Single | Mothland / Bella Union

13 | The Lemon Twigs | Look For Your Mind | Look For Your Mind! | Captured Tracks

14 | Jalen Ngonda | Anyone In Love | Anyone In Love - Single | Daptone Records

15 | Djo | Link | The Crux | AWAL Recordings

16 | Pond | Terrestrials | Terrestrials - Single | Mangovision / Secretly Distribution