Off the Charts, Episode 42

This week's episode (aired 07-11-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Beck | Ride Lonesome | Ride Lonesome - Single | Iliad Records / Capitol Records

2 | Brandon Flowers | Plans | THRASHER | Island Records

3 | Turnpike Troubadours & Sierra Hull | Feelin' Good Again | Feelin' Good Again - Single | Bossier City Records / Thirty Tigers

4 | Ray Wylie Hubbard | Dog or Wolf | Reel 2 Reel 4 Real | WylieWorld Music / Soundly Music

5 | Caleb Caudle | Slow Growth | Heavy Thrill | Handplow Records / Soundly Music

6 | Wade Bowen | Rain | Rain - Single | Bowen Sounds / Thirty Tigers

7 | Bella White | Stuff | A Sign In The Weather | Rounder Records / Concord

8 | Kacey Musgraves | Dry Spell | Middle of Nowhere | Lost Highway

9 | Hiss Golden Messenger | In the Middle of It | I'm People | Chrysalis Records

10 | Brandi Carlile | Life On The Run | Life On The Run - Single | Interscope Records / Lost Highway

11 | Fruit Bats | Perhaps We're a Storm | The Landfill | Merge Records

12 | Kurt Vile | Chance to Bleed | Philadelphia's been good to me | Verve Label Group

13 | Widowspeak | If You Change | Roses | Captured Tracks

14 | The Brook & The Bluff | Can't Figure It Out | Werewolf | Dualtone Music Group

15 | hey, nothing | Arteries | Hound | Music Soup / Interscope Records