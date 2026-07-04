Off the Charts, Episode 42
This week's episode (aired 07-11-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | Beck | Ride Lonesome | Ride Lonesome - Single | Iliad Records / Capitol Records
2 | Brandon Flowers | Plans | THRASHER | Island Records
3 | Turnpike Troubadours & Sierra Hull | Feelin' Good Again | Feelin' Good Again - Single | Bossier City Records / Thirty Tigers
4 | Ray Wylie Hubbard | Dog or Wolf | Reel 2 Reel 4 Real | WylieWorld Music / Soundly Music
5 | Caleb Caudle | Slow Growth | Heavy Thrill | Handplow Records / Soundly Music
6 | Wade Bowen | Rain | Rain - Single | Bowen Sounds / Thirty Tigers
7 | Bella White | Stuff | A Sign In The Weather | Rounder Records / Concord
8 | Kacey Musgraves | Dry Spell | Middle of Nowhere | Lost Highway
9 | Hiss Golden Messenger | In the Middle of It | I'm People | Chrysalis Records
10 | Brandi Carlile | Life On The Run | Life On The Run - Single | Interscope Records / Lost Highway
11 | Fruit Bats | Perhaps We're a Storm | The Landfill | Merge Records
12 | Kurt Vile | Chance to Bleed | Philadelphia's been good to me | Verve Label Group
13 | Widowspeak | If You Change | Roses | Captured Tracks
14 | The Brook & The Bluff | Can't Figure It Out | Werewolf | Dualtone Music Group
15 | hey, nothing | Arteries | Hound | Music Soup / Interscope Records