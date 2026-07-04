Off the Charts, Episode 41

This week's episode (aired 07-04-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

Here is the playlist formatted in your standard radio log style:

1 | MUNA | Eastside Girls | Dancing on the Wall | Saddest Factory Records

2 | Francis of Delirium | It's a Beautiful Life | It's a Beautiful Life - Single | Dalliance Recordings

3 | Broken Social Scene | Only The Good I Keep | Remember The Humans | Arts & Crafts Productions Inc.

4 | Bella White | Stuff | A Sign In The Weather | Rounder Records / Concord

5 | Kevin Morby | Javelin | Little Wide Open | Dead Oceans

6 | Kelsey Lu | Running To Pain | N/A (Single) | Columbia Records

7 | Bweelo | Topaz Dreams | N/A (Single) | Independent

8 | Deer Tick | Mary Singletary | Emotional Contracts | ATO Records

9 | Houndmouth | Tiger Blood | N/A (Single) | Dualtone Records

10 | The Revivalists | Heart Stop | Get It Honest | Concord Records

11 | Jamestown Revival | Juniper & Gin | N/A (Single) | Thirty Tigers

12 | Jason Scott & The High Heat | Highway Robbery | Castle Rock | Independent

13 | Ryan Bingham (ft. The Texas Gentlemen) | Let the Big Dog Eat | Watch Out for the Wolf | Hunker Down Records

14 | Presley Haile | Busy | N/A (Single) | Independent

15 | Jesse Welles | Won’t You Come Out Tonight | N/A (Single) | Independent

16 | NEEDTOBREATHE | Say It Now | The Long Surrender | Drive All Night Records / MCA Nashville