Off the Charts, Episode 41
This week's episode (aired 07-04-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
Here is the playlist formatted in your standard radio log style:
1 | MUNA | Eastside Girls | Dancing on the Wall | Saddest Factory Records
2 | Francis of Delirium | It's a Beautiful Life | It's a Beautiful Life - Single | Dalliance Recordings
3 | Broken Social Scene | Only The Good I Keep | Remember The Humans | Arts & Crafts Productions Inc.
4 | Bella White | Stuff | A Sign In The Weather | Rounder Records / Concord
5 | Kevin Morby | Javelin | Little Wide Open | Dead Oceans
6 | Kelsey Lu | Running To Pain | N/A (Single) | Columbia Records
7 | Bweelo | Topaz Dreams | N/A (Single) | Independent
8 | Deer Tick | Mary Singletary | Emotional Contracts | ATO Records
9 | Houndmouth | Tiger Blood | N/A (Single) | Dualtone Records
10 | The Revivalists | Heart Stop | Get It Honest | Concord Records
11 | Jamestown Revival | Juniper & Gin | N/A (Single) | Thirty Tigers
12 | Jason Scott & The High Heat | Highway Robbery | Castle Rock | Independent
13 | Ryan Bingham (ft. The Texas Gentlemen) | Let the Big Dog Eat | Watch Out for the Wolf | Hunker Down Records
14 | Presley Haile | Busy | N/A (Single) | Independent
15 | Jesse Welles | Won’t You Come Out Tonight | N/A (Single) | Independent
16 | NEEDTOBREATHE | Say It Now | The Long Surrender | Drive All Night Records / MCA Nashville