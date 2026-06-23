Off the Charts, Episode 40
This week's episode (aired 06-23-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | Brandi Carlile | Life On The Run | N/A (Single) | Low Country Sound / Elektra
2 | Alex Amen | California Blues | Sun of Amen | ATO Records
3 | Ryan Bingham | Let The Big Dog Eat | Watch Out for the Wolf | Hunker Down Records
4 | The Mountain Goats | Charlie Sheen Reaches Out to the Feds | N/A (Single) | Merge Records
5 | The Milk Carton Kids | Blinded and Smiling | N/A (Single) | ANTI-
6 | Sweet Megg | Come On Up To The House | Bluer Than Blue | Blackbird Record Label
7 | Brit Taylor | Around and Around | Real Me | Cut A Shine Records / Thirty Tigers
8 | Houndmouth | Tiger Blood | N/A (Single) | Dualtone Records
9 | Low Cut Connie | Can't Be Wrong | Livin in the USA | Contender Records / Many Hats
10 | Friko | Seven Degrees | Where we've been, Where we go from here | ATO Records
11 | Modest Mouse | Picking Dragons’ Pockets | An Eraser and a Maze | Glacial Pace Recordings
12 | Death Cab for Cutie | Riptides | Asphalt Meadows | Atlantic Records
13 | American Football & Wisp | Wake Her Up | N/A (Single) | Polyvinyl Record Co.
14 | MUNA | Eastside Girls | N/A (Single) | Saddest Factory / Dead Oceans
15 | Francis of Delirium | It’s a Beautiful Life | Run, Run Pure Beauty | Dalliance Recordings
16 | Telehealth | Cool Job | Green World Image | Sub Pop Records