Off the Charts, Episode 40

This week's episode (aired 06-23-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Brandi Carlile | Life On The Run | N/A (Single) | Low Country Sound / Elektra

2 | Alex Amen | California Blues | Sun of Amen | ATO Records

3 | Ryan Bingham | Let The Big Dog Eat | Watch Out for the Wolf | Hunker Down Records

4 | The Mountain Goats | Charlie Sheen Reaches Out to the Feds | N/A (Single) | Merge Records

5 | The Milk Carton Kids | Blinded and Smiling | N/A (Single) | ANTI-

6 | Sweet Megg | Come On Up To The House | Bluer Than Blue | Blackbird Record Label

7 | Brit Taylor | Around and Around | Real Me | Cut A Shine Records / Thirty Tigers

8 | Houndmouth | Tiger Blood | N/A (Single) | Dualtone Records

9 | Low Cut Connie | Can't Be Wrong | Livin in the USA | Contender Records / Many Hats

10 | Friko | Seven Degrees | Where we've been, Where we go from here | ATO Records

11 | Modest Mouse | Picking Dragons’ Pockets | An Eraser and a Maze | Glacial Pace Recordings

12 | Death Cab for Cutie | Riptides | Asphalt Meadows | Atlantic Records

13 | American Football & Wisp | Wake Her Up | N/A (Single) | Polyvinyl Record Co.

14 | MUNA | Eastside Girls | N/A (Single) | Saddest Factory / Dead Oceans

15 | Francis of Delirium | It’s a Beautiful Life | Run, Run Pure Beauty | Dalliance Recordings

16 | Telehealth | Cool Job | Green World Image | Sub Pop Records