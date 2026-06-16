Off the Charts, Episode 39

This week's episode (aired 06-16-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Cat Clyde | Man's World | Down Rounder | Second City / Cinematic

2 | Josiah & the Bonnevilles | Going Gone | As Is | Rounder Records

3 | Kashus Culpepper | Man of His Word | N/A (Single) | Big Loud Records

4 | Grace Potter | Love Me Not | Mother Road | Fantasy Records

5 | NEEDTOBREATHE | Say It Now | The Long Surrender | Drive All Night Records / MCA Nashville

6 | Aaron Lee Tasjan | Lost & Alone | Stellar Evolution | Blue Muse Records / Thirty Tigers

7 | Michaela Anne | These Are the Days | N/A (Single) | Georgia June Records

8 | Drivin' N' Cryin' | Dead End Road | N/A (Single) | Drivin' N' Cryin' Records

9 | Johnny Blue Skies (Sturgill Simpson) | Situation | Passage Du Desir | High Top Mountain Records

10 | American Football | Wake Her Up | N/A (Single) | Polyvinyl Record Co.

11 | Metric | Victim of Luck | Romanticize The Dive | MMI / Thirty Tigers

12 | MUNA | Dancing on the Wall | N/A (Single) | Saddest Factory / Dead Oceans

13 | Death Cab for Cutie | Crushing Flowers | Asphalt Meadows | Atlantic Records

14 | Kevin Morby | Die Young | Javelin | Dead Oceans

15 | The Black Keys | Where There's Smoke There's Fire | Ohio Players | Easy Eye Sound / Warner Records