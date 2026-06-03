Off the Charts, Episode 38

This week's episode (aired 06-02-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Tedeschi Trucks Band | Future Soul | Future Soul | Swamp Family Music / Fantasy Records

2 | Josiah & the Bonnevilles | Going Gone | As Is | Rounder Records

3 | NEEDTOBREATHE | Say It Now | The Long Surrender | Drive All Night Records / MCA Nashville

4 | Jobi Riccio | Love of the Song | Whiplash | Yep Roc Records

5 | Margo Price | Rita Ballou | Strays | Loma Vista Recordings

6 | William Clark Green | Stubborn and Remains | Whole New Kind of Crazy | Billbilly Records

7 | Colton Bowlin | Clinton County | Grandpa's Mill | Thirty Tigers

8 | Joshua Ray Walker | Shoot Me Straight | Ain't Dead Yet | East Dallas Records

9 | Monte Warden & The Wagoneers | Doghouse Flowers | N/A (Single) | A&M Records

10 | Houndmouth | Tiger Blood | N/A (Single) | Dualtone Records

11 | Tift Merritt | Someone To Watch The Band With Me | Traveling Alone | Yep Roc Records

12 | Brit Taylor | Around and Around | Real Me | Cut A Shine Records / Thirty Tigers

13 | Cola | Haveluck Country | Cost of Living Adjustment | Fire Talk Records

14 | The Lemon Twigs | 2 or 3 | Look For Your Mind! | Captured Tracks

15 | Mariachi El Bronx | Fools Gold | Mariachi El Bronx (II) | ATO Records

16 | Friko | Still Around | Where we've been, Where we go from here | ATO Records