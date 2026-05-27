Off the Charts, Episode 37
This week's episode (aired 05-26-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | Yarn | Good Things | Born, Blessed and Buried | Yarn Music
2 | Mumford & Sons (with Chris Stapleton) | Here | Prizefighter | Glassnote Records
3 | The Revivalists | Heart Stop | Get It Honest | Concord Records
4 | Leah Blevins | Diggin’ in the Coal | N/A (Single) | Leah Blevins / Thirty Tigers
5 | Caleb Caudle | Slow Growth | N/A (Single) | Handplow Records / Soundly Music
6 | Josiah & the Bonnevilles | Going Gone | N/A (Single) | Josiah & the Bonnevilles
7 | Alabama Shakes | American Dream | Sound & Color | ATO Records
8 | Deer Tick | Mary Singletary | Emotional Contracts | ATO Records
9 | Drivin' N' Cryin' | Dead End Road | N/A (Single) | Drivin' N' Cryin' Records
10 | Emily Nenni | Livin’ in Shame | Drive There Now | New West Records
11 | You Bet | Undefined | In Times of Dragons | Perennial / K Records
12 | Ratboys | Penny in the Lake | The Window | New West Records
13 | Cut Worms | Windows on the World | Transmitter | Jagjaguwar
14 | Modest Mouse | Picking Dragons’ Pockets | An Eraser and a Maze | Glacial Pace Recordings
15 | Aldous Harding | One Stop | N/A (Single) | 4AD
16 | Mon Rovîa | Heavy Foot | Bloodline | Nettwerk Music Group
17 | Gnarls Barkley (with CeeLo Green & Danger Mouse) | Turn Your Heart Back On | N/A (Single) | Downtown / Atlantic Records