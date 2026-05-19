Off the Charts, Episode 36

This week's episode (aired 05-19-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Michaela Anne | These Are the Days | N/A (Single) | Georgia June Records

2 | Sweet Megg | Come On Up to the House | Bluer Than Blue | Blackbird Record Label

3 | Willie Nelson | Dream Chaser | Last Leaf on the Tree | Legacy Recordings

4 | Drivin' N' Cryin' | Dead End Road | N/A (Single) | Drivin' N' Cryin' Records

5 | NEEDTOBREATHE | Say It Now | The Long Surrender | Drive All Night Records / UMG

6 | Tedeschi Trucks Band | Future Soul | Future Soul | Swamp Family Music / Fantasy Records

7 | Aaron Lee Tasjan | Lost & Alone | Stellar Evolution | Blue Muse Records / Thirty Tigers

8 | Friko | Still Around | Where we've been, Where we go from here | ATO Records

9 | Mumford & Sons (with Chris Stapleton) | Here | Prizefighter | Glassnote Records

10 | Metric | Victim of Luck | Romanticize The Dive | MMI / Thirty Tigers

11 | Snail Mail | My Maker | N/A (Single) | Matador Records

12 | Courtney Barnett (ft. Waxahatchee) | Sight Unseen | N/A (Single) | Milk! Records

13 | Mitski | Instead of Here | N/A (Single) | Dead Oceans

14 | Weird Nightmare | Forever Elsewhere | Weird Nightmare | Sub Pop Records

15 | The Black Keys | Where There's Smoke There's Fire | Ohio Players | Easy Eye Sound / Warner Records

16 | King Tuff | Twisted on a Train | Smalltown Stardust | Sub Pop Records