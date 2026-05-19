Off the Charts, Episode 36
This week's episode (aired 05-19-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | Michaela Anne | These Are the Days | N/A (Single) | Georgia June Records
2 | Sweet Megg | Come On Up to the House | Bluer Than Blue | Blackbird Record Label
3 | Willie Nelson | Dream Chaser | Last Leaf on the Tree | Legacy Recordings
4 | Drivin' N' Cryin' | Dead End Road | N/A (Single) | Drivin' N' Cryin' Records
5 | NEEDTOBREATHE | Say It Now | The Long Surrender | Drive All Night Records / UMG
6 | Tedeschi Trucks Band | Future Soul | Future Soul | Swamp Family Music / Fantasy Records
7 | Aaron Lee Tasjan | Lost & Alone | Stellar Evolution | Blue Muse Records / Thirty Tigers
8 | Friko | Still Around | Where we've been, Where we go from here | ATO Records
9 | Mumford & Sons (with Chris Stapleton) | Here | Prizefighter | Glassnote Records
10 | Metric | Victim of Luck | Romanticize The Dive | MMI / Thirty Tigers
11 | Snail Mail | My Maker | N/A (Single) | Matador Records
12 | Courtney Barnett (ft. Waxahatchee) | Sight Unseen | N/A (Single) | Milk! Records
13 | Mitski | Instead of Here | N/A (Single) | Dead Oceans
14 | Weird Nightmare | Forever Elsewhere | Weird Nightmare | Sub Pop Records
15 | The Black Keys | Where There's Smoke There's Fire | Ohio Players | Easy Eye Sound / Warner Records
16 | King Tuff | Twisted on a Train | Smalltown Stardust | Sub Pop Records