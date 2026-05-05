Off the Charts, Episode 35

This week's episode (aired 05-05-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Teddy Thompson | So This Is Heartache | Never Be The Same | Royal Potato Family

2 | Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band | Time | N/A (Single) | Resonatin' Records / Thirty Tigers

3 | Caleb Caudle | Slow Growth | N/A (Single) | Handplow Records / Soundly Music

4 | Duane Betts | Down To Houston | Wild & Precious Life | Sun Records

5 | Mon Rovîa | Heavy Foot | Bloodline | Nettwerk Music Group

6 | Hiss Golden Messenger | In The Middle Of It | N/A (Single) | Merge Records

7 | Taylor Hunnicutt & John Moreland | Did We Forget About Love | Did We Forget About Love | Taylor Hunnicutt & John Moreland

8 | Cat Clyde | Man's World | N/A (Single) | Second City / Cinematic

9 | Son Little | Rabbit | Cityfolk | ANTI-

10 | Buck Meek | Ring of Fire | The Mirror | 4AD

11 | Status/Non-Status | Big Changes | Big Changes | You've Changed Records

12 | Arlo Parks | Blue Disco | N/A (Single) | Transgressive / PIAS

13 | Mise En Scene | I Confess | Drive-Thru Confessional | Self-Released

14 | Sweet Pill | Glow | N/A (Single) | Hopeless Records

15 | Gladie | Push Me Down | N/A (Single) | Get Better Records

16 | Weird Nightmare | Might See You There | Weird Nightmare | Sub Pop Records

17 | Cootie Catcher | Something We All Got | Something We All Got | Carpark Records