Off the Charts, Episode 34

This week's episode (aired 04-26-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Yarn | Good Things | Born, Blessed and Buried | Yarn Music

2 | Duane Betts | Down to Houston | Wild & Precious Life | Royal Potato Family

3 | Fantastic Cat | Donnie Takes the Bus | Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat | Mississippi Records

4 | Silverada | Highway Man | Silverada | Prairie Rose Records

5 | Steep Canyon Rangers | Rumble Strips | Morning Shift | Yep Roc Records

6 | Teddy Thompson | So This Is Heartache | My Love Of Country | Chalky Sounds

7 | Sweet Megg | Come On Up To the House | Bluer Than Blue | Dala Records

8 | The Steel Wheels | Go Back | Sideways | Big Ring Records

9 | Deer Tick | Mary Singletary | Emotional Contracts | ATO Records

10 | Wet Leg | Mangetout | N/A (Single) | Domino Recording Co.

11 | The Last Dinner Party | Count the Ways | Prelude to Ecstasy | Island Records

12 | Mitski | I'll Change for You | N/A (Single) | Dead Oceans

13 | Cat Clyde | Another Time | Down Rounder | Second City / Cinematic

14 | Courtney Barnett (ft. Waxahatchee) | Sight Unseen | N/A (Single) | Milk! Records

15 | Edgehill | Numb | N/A (Single) | Edgehill Music

16 | The Runarounds | Bleachers | N/A (Single) | The Runarounds