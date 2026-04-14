Off the Charts, Episode 33

This week's episode (aired 04-14-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Mon Rovîa | Heavy Foot | Bloodline | Nettwerk Music Group

2 | Charley Crockett | Kentucky Too Long | Kentucky Too Long | Island Records1 | Steph Strings | Devil Woman | LION | Steph Strings

2 | Cordovas | Step Outside | The Rose of Jericho | ATO Records

3 | Calder Allen | Fault Lines | Dreamer | Calder Allen Music

4 | Colton Bowlin | Clinton County | N/A (Single) | Colton Bowlin

5 | Kacey Musgraves | Dry Spell | Deeper Well | MCA Nashville / Interscope Records

6 | Charley Crockett | Kentucky Too Long | $10 Cowboy | Son of Davy / Island Records

7 | St. Paul & The Broken Bones | Full Moon | Angels in Science Fiction | ATO Records

8 | Kashus Culpepper | Man of His Word | N/A (Single) | Big Loud Records

9 | Iron & Wine | In Your Ocean | Light Verse | Sub Pop Records

10 | Snail Mail | My Maker | N/A (Single) | Matador Records

11 | S.G. Goodman (ft. Waxahatchee) | Sight Unseen | N/A (Single) | Verve Forecast

12 | Lala Lala | Arrow | I Want The Door To Open | Hardly Art

13 | Death Cab for Cutie | Riptides | Asphalt Meadows | Atlantic Records

14 | Brigitte Calls Me Baby | Slumber Party | The Future Is Our Way Out | ATO Records

15 | The Last Dinner Party | Let’s Do It Again | Mixtape 2: HELP | War Child Records

16 | Ellur | Missing Kid | At Home In My Mind | Dance To The Radio