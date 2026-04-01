Off the Charts, Episode 32

This week's episode (aired 03-31-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | The Band of Heathens | Take the Cake | Country Sides | BOH Records

2 | Charley Crockett | Kentucky Too Long | $10 Cowboy | Son of Davy / Island Records

3 | The Montvales | Carolina | Path of Totality | Free Dirt Records

4 | Mon Rovîa | Heavy Foot | Bloodline | Nettwerk Music Group

5 | Mumford & Sons & Chris Stapleton | Here | Prizefighter | Island Records

6 | Clay Street Unit | Drive | Sin & Squalor | Leo33

7 | Kacey Musgraves | Dry Spell | Deeper Well | MCA Nashville / Interscope Records

8 | Brit Taylor | Warning You Whiskey | Land of the Forgotten | Cut A Shine Records

9 | The Lone Bellow | I Did It For Love | What a Time to Be Alive | Burly Bellow Music / Soundly Music

10 | Buck Meek | Can I Mend It? | Haunted Mountain | 4AD

11 | Brigitte Calls Me Baby | Slumber Party | The Future Is Our Way Out | ATO Records

12 | Remember Sports | Across the Line | N/A (Single) | Father/Daughter Records

13 | James Blake | Trying Times | N/A (Single) | CMG / Polydor Records

14 | Emily Scott Robinson | Appalachia | American West | Oh Boy Records

15 | Edgehill | Love to Go | N/A (Single) | Edgehill Music

16 | Clover County | Paradise Road | N/A (Single) | Clover County