Off the Charts, Episode 32
This week's episode (aired 03-31-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | The Band of Heathens | Take the Cake | Country Sides | BOH Records
2 | Charley Crockett | Kentucky Too Long | $10 Cowboy | Son of Davy / Island Records
3 | The Montvales | Carolina | Path of Totality | Free Dirt Records
4 | Mon Rovîa | Heavy Foot | Bloodline | Nettwerk Music Group
5 | Mumford & Sons & Chris Stapleton | Here | Prizefighter | Island Records
6 | Clay Street Unit | Drive | Sin & Squalor | Leo33
7 | Kacey Musgraves | Dry Spell | Deeper Well | MCA Nashville / Interscope Records
8 | Brit Taylor | Warning You Whiskey | Land of the Forgotten | Cut A Shine Records
9 | The Lone Bellow | I Did It For Love | What a Time to Be Alive | Burly Bellow Music / Soundly Music
10 | Buck Meek | Can I Mend It? | Haunted Mountain | 4AD
11 | Brigitte Calls Me Baby | Slumber Party | The Future Is Our Way Out | ATO Records
12 | Remember Sports | Across the Line | N/A (Single) | Father/Daughter Records
13 | James Blake | Trying Times | N/A (Single) | CMG / Polydor Records
14 | Emily Scott Robinson | Appalachia | American West | Oh Boy Records
15 | Edgehill | Love to Go | N/A (Single) | Edgehill Music
16 | Clover County | Paradise Road | N/A (Single) | Clover County