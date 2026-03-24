Off the Charts, Episode 31
This week's episode (aired 03-24-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | Ringo Starr | It’s Been Too Long | Look Up | Ringo Starr / Roc Nation
2 | Tyler Ballgame| Matter of Taste | For the First Time, Again | Atlantic Records
3 | Leah Blevins | Diggin’ in the Coal | N/A (Single) | Leah Blevins / Thirty Tigers
4 | Emily Nenni | Livin’ in Shame | Drive There Now | New West Records
5 | Kacey Musgraves | Dry Spell | Deeper Well | MCA Nashville / Interscope Records
6 | Cat Clyde | Man's World | N/A (Single) | Second City / Cinematic
7 | Yonder Mountain String Band | Brand New Heartache | I’ve Got a Name | Frog Pad Records
8 | Fantastic Cat | Donnie Takes the Bus | Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat | Mississippi Records
9 | Kashus Culpepper | Man Of His Word | N/A (Single) | Big Loud Records
10 | Yumi Zouma | Blister | Kicking Up Daisies | Nettwerk Music Group
11 | Edgehill | Doubletake | Ode to the Greyhouse | Edgehill Music
12 | Remember Sports | Across the Line | N/A (Single) | Father/Daughter Records
13 | Noah Kahan | The Great Divide | N/A (Single) | Mercury / Republic Records
14 | Mon Rovîa | Field Song | Act 3: The Dying of Self | Nettwerk Music Group
15 | Lala Lala | Even Mountains Erode | If I Am Only My Thoughts | Hardly Art
16 | Ratboys | Open Up | The Window | New West Records