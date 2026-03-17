Off the Charts, Episode 30

This week's episode (aired 03-17-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | The Brook & The Bluff | Can’t figure it out | Blue-Eyed Chamber Music | Tone Tree Music

2 | Langhorne Slim | On Fire | The Dreamin' Kind | Dualtone Records

3 | Charley Crockett | Kentucky Too Long | $10 Cowboy | Son of Davy / Island Records

4 | Tedeschi Trucks Band | I Got You | I Got You | Swamp Family Music / Fantasy Records

5 | Clover County | Paradise Road | N/A (Single) | Clover County

6 | Jay Buchanan & Rival Sons | True Black | Feral Roots (Original Version) | Atlantic Records

7 | Yarn | Good Things | Born, Blessed and Buried | Yarn Music

8 | Marfa | American Blues | N/A (Single) | Ascend Music / Big Machine

9 | Jobi Riccio | Buzzkill | Whiplash | Yep Roc Records

10 | The Beths | No Joy | Straight Line Was A Lie | ANTI-

11 | Ellur | Dream of Mine | At Home In My Mind | Dance To The Radio

12 | Claire Rosinkranz | City | Just Because | Republic Records

13 | Kids That Fly | The Boxer | Tracking Shadows | Kids That Fly

14 | Ax and the Hatchetmen | 7X9 | N/A (Single) | Arista Records

15 | Sam Fender | Rein Me In | People Watching | Polydor / Interscope Records