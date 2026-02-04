Off the Charts, Episode 25

This week's episode (aired 02-03-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Iron & Wine | In Your Ocean | Light Verse | Sub Pop

2 | Clay Street Unit | Drive | Single | N/A (Independent)

3 | Jason Scott & The High Heat | Too Good Too Bad | Castle City | Big Machine Records

4 | Lance Roark | Me and You | Better Than If You Stayed | N/A (Independent)

5 | Della Mae | Magic Accident | Single | N/A (Independent)

6 | Garrett T. Capps & Steve Earle | Back Hoe | People Are Beautiful | Space Case Records

7 | West Texas Exiles & Kelly Willis | Division | Single | N/A (Independent)

8 | Langhorne Slim | Rock N Roll | Single | Dualtone Records

9 | Boy Golden (feat. Cat Clyde) | Cowboy Dreams | For Keeps | Six Shooter Records

10 | Geese | Getting Killed | 3D Country | Partisan Records

11 | Olivia Dean | Nice to Each Other | Messy | EMI

12 | Hatchie | Lose It Again | Giving the World Away | Secretly Canadian

13 | Snocaps | Heathcliff | Snocaps | Anti- 14 | Wednesday | Phish Pepsi | Single | Dead Oceans

15 | This Is Lorelei | Holo Boy | Box for My Organs | Double Double Whammy

16 | Dove Ellis | Heaven Has No Wings | Single | N/A (Independent)

17 | Ratboys | Anywhere | The Window | Topshelf Records