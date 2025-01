Saturdays at 11:00 AM

Host Iris Berkeley is your pilot for Modern Jetset, a weekly round-the-world trip through music from soul to synthpop, reggae to R&B, Latin to lounge, and more. With a strong focus on new and recent releases, Modern Jetset also connects the dots between fresh new favorites and the vintage sounds and retro selections that inspire today's independent music landscape. In other words ... it's the soundtrack to your utterly fabulous, secret-agent, oh-so-funky life.