Live at the Green Lady Lounge

Wednesdays at Noon and Saturdays at 7:00 PM on WESM 91.3 FM

There's an old saying that "Jazz was born in New Orleans, but it grew up in Kansas City". During KC's jazz heyday in the 1920s and '30s, hundreds of cabarets, dance halls, and jazz venues arose in the city, including the Paseo Room, Pla-Mor Ballroom and the Reno Club, where Count Basie was discovered in late-night radio broadcasts.

Live at Green Lady Lounge features live performances from the stage of one of Kansas City's most popular jazz clubs. Located on Kansas City's historic Grand Boulevard, the Green Lady Lounge presents live jazz every night, 365 days a year.

Among the performers who've appeared at the Green Lady are Ken Lovern's Organ Jazz Trio, the Reyes Brothers Trio, Guitar Elation, Wire Town, pianist Roger Wilder, Tim Whitmer's Goodtime Quartet and Alex Abramovitz's Swing'n Kansas City Jazz Band.

Live at Green Lady Lounge is produced and hosted by Darrell Brogdon, host of the nationally-broadcast Retro Cocktail Hour (now heard on over 100 stations coast to coast).