Jazz Horizons #34 - From the Masters, Con Voce, Cross Him Up!

From the Masters

“Scat” by Arturo Sandoval from Sangú (TM)

“Helen’s Song” by Steve Wilson from Enduring Sonance (Smoke Session)

“Like Father Like Son” by Billy Childs from Triumverate (Mack Avenue)

Con Voce

“Crazy he Calls Me” by Stella Heath from For Billie (Matterhorn)

“Could It Be Magic” by Gabrielle Cavassa from Diavola (Blue Note)

“The Moon’s a Harsh Mistress” by As Is from Crazy World (Self-Released)

Cross Him Up!

“Shard III” by Jason Moran, BlankFor.ms, Marcus Gilmore from Shards (Red Hook)

“Thinkin’ ‘Bout You” by Flea from Honora (Nonesuch)

“Different Directions” by Adrian Younge from Younge (Linear Labs)