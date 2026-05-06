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Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey
Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey

Jazz Horizons #34 - From the Masters, Con Voce, Cross Him Up!

Published May 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey

Episode 34 of Jazz Horizons explores new releases from jazz masters, vocal releases, and cross-genre releases. Originally aired May 6, 2026.

From the Masters

“Scat” by Arturo Sandoval from Sangú (TM)

“Helen’s Song” by Steve Wilson from Enduring Sonance (Smoke Session)

“Like Father Like Son” by Billy Childs from Triumverate (Mack Avenue)

Con Voce

“Crazy he Calls Me” by Stella Heath from For Billie (Matterhorn)

“Could It Be Magic” by Gabrielle Cavassa from Diavola (Blue Note)

“The Moon’s a Harsh Mistress” by As Is from Crazy World (Self-Released)

Cross Him Up!

“Shard III” by Jason Moran, BlankFor.ms, Marcus Gilmore from Shards (Red Hook)

“Thinkin’ ‘Bout You” by Flea from Honora (Nonesuch)

“Different Directions” by Adrian Younge from Younge (Linear Labs)

Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey