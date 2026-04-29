Jazz Horizons #33 - Wet the Reed, Varied Voices, Large and in Charge

Wet the Reed

“Boubar” by Pete Mills from This is Now (Mighty Ernie)

“Old Devil Moon” Ben Flocks from Moonshades (West Cliff)

“Never Played in Syracuse! (For Miles Davis)” by Harry Skoler from Echoes (Red Brick Hill)

Varied Voices

“Never Too Old to Swing” by Catherine Russell from Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center (Dot Time)

“Teach Me Tonight” by Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet (feat. Lucy Yeghiazaryan) from A Blue Time (Circle 9)

“Let’s Get Lost” by Marcus Goldhaber from The Promise of You (Fallen Apple)

Large and in Charge

“Covid Suite III - Awaken and Alleluia” by the Trombocalist Big Band (Ron Wilkins & Rebecca Patterson) from The Vigil and the Sleeping Giant (Self-Released)

“Tumba Y Bongo” by the Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band from Arsenio and Beyond (Jazzheads)

“Woody” by the Barbara Bruckmüller Big Band & Klaus Winerroither from Trumpet Tales (Quinton)

"Off Minor" by Ben Markley Big Band from Tuesday Morning Feeling (OA2)