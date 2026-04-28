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Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey
Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey

Jazz Horizons #32 - Unconventional Instrumentation, Down Low, Keys & Bars

Published April 22, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey

Episode 32 of Jazz Horizons explores unconventional instruments as leaders in jazz, low-voice instruments as leaders, and releases by keyboard and mallet players. Originally aired April 22, 2026.

Unconventional Instrumentation

“We Know How to Picc ‘Em” by Erika von Kleist from Picc Pocket (Self-Released)

“Elevation” by Judy Redhage Ferber from Air Songs (Scarlet Tree)

Down Low (Low-Voice Led)

“Agua Con Gass” by Dave Schumacher & Cubeye from Agua Con Gas (Cubeye)

“Unconditional Love” by Hannah Marks from Feed the Fire (Endectomorph)

“Mode for Rene” Matt Dwonszyk from Live at the Sidedoor (Self-Released)

Keys & Bars

“Afro Blue” by Jenny Klukken from Marimba Standard (Self-Released)

“Reunion” by the Chris Parker Septet from Reunion (Circle 9)

“Will the Real Kenny Gee Please Stand Up” by Warren Wolf from Smoov Vibes (Self-Released)

Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey