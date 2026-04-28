Jazz Horizons #32 - Unconventional Instrumentation, Down Low, Keys & Bars
Episode 32 of Jazz Horizons explores unconventional instruments as leaders in jazz, low-voice instruments as leaders, and releases by keyboard and mallet players. Originally aired April 22, 2026.
Unconventional Instrumentation
“We Know How to Picc ‘Em” by Erika von Kleist from Picc Pocket (Self-Released)
“Elevation” by Judy Redhage Ferber from Air Songs (Scarlet Tree)
Down Low (Low-Voice Led)
“Agua Con Gass” by Dave Schumacher & Cubeye from Agua Con Gas (Cubeye)
“Unconditional Love” by Hannah Marks from Feed the Fire (Endectomorph)
“Mode for Rene” Matt Dwonszyk from Live at the Sidedoor (Self-Released)
Keys & Bars
“Afro Blue” by Jenny Klukken from Marimba Standard (Self-Released)
“Reunion” by the Chris Parker Septet from Reunion (Circle 9)
“Will the Real Kenny Gee Please Stand Up” by Warren Wolf from Smoov Vibes (Self-Released)