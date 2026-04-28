Jazz Horizons #32 - Unconventional Instrumentation, Down Low, Keys & Bars

Unconventional Instrumentation

“We Know How to Picc ‘Em” by Erika von Kleist from Picc Pocket (Self-Released)

“Elevation” by Judy Redhage Ferber from Air Songs (Scarlet Tree)

Down Low (Low-Voice Led)

“Agua Con Gass” by Dave Schumacher & Cubeye from Agua Con Gas (Cubeye)

“Unconditional Love” by Hannah Marks from Feed the Fire (Endectomorph)

“Mode for Rene” Matt Dwonszyk from Live at the Sidedoor (Self-Released)

Keys & Bars

“Afro Blue” by Jenny Klukken from Marimba Standard (Self-Released)

“Reunion” by the Chris Parker Septet from Reunion (Circle 9)

“Will the Real Kenny Gee Please Stand Up” by Warren Wolf from Smoov Vibes (Self-Released)