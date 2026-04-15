Jazz Horizons #31 - Titular Tracks, A New Beat, High-Strung

Titular Tracks

“Whiskey Scented Kisses” by Daphne Roubini and Black Gardenia from Whisky Scented Kisses (Cellar)

“The Sweetest Sounds” by Isabella Isherwood from The Sweetest Sounds (Sabrina)

“A Time for Love”” by Stacey Kent from A Time for Love (Naïve)

A New Beat

“Let’s Cool One” by Charles Ruggiero from Charles Ruggiero Plays Monk Live! At the Baked Potato (RMF Records)

“Devoted Heart” by Bobby Wiens from Focus (Self-Released)

“Off Minor” by Arvind Ramdas from Here We Go (Cellar)

High-Strung (Guitar & Violin)

“Footprints” by Ray Obiedo from Slight Accent (Rhythmus)

“Tennessee Free Jazz” by Russ Spiegel from Timepieces (Ruzztone Music)