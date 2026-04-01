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Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey
Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey

Jazz Horizons #29 - Counting Up, Natural Consequences, Ode to Others (contd.)

Published April 1, 2026 at 12:40 PM EDT
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey

Episode 29 of Jazz Horizons explores tracks by small ensembles of varying size, tunes with nature themes, and more tribute records. Originally aired April 1, 2026

Counting Up

“Lolito” by Bernie Senesky from Duos (Cellar Live)

“Cloud Splitter” by Jimmy Farace from Big Shoulders, Big Sounds (Shifting Paradigm)

“Ghosts of Havana” by Harvie S from Bright Dawn (Origin)

Natural Consequences

“Windsoar” by Tia Fuller, Shamie Fuller-Royston & Fuller Sound from Dynasty Vol 2. (Cellar Live)

“Redstone” by The David Smith Quintet from Redstone (Brooklyn Jazz Underground)

“Endless Summer” by Chenxi Pan from This Very Moment (Origin)

Ode to Others, Conintued

“A Tisket A Taste” by April Varner from Ella (Cellar Live)

“Lullaby of the Leaves” by Carmen Bradford & Champian Fulton Trio from Flying High: Still Soaring (Songbook Ink)

“Eddie Told Me So” by Bob Renoylds from Eddie Told Me So (NOSAHU)

Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey