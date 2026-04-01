Jazz Horizons #28 - String Theory, Ode to Others, Belting w/ Big Band

String Theory

“Happy Train” by Steve Kovalchek from Buckshot Blues (OA2)

“In My Dreams (Live)” by Bill Frisell from In My Dreams (Blue Note)

“The Dragon Boy” by Owen Chen & Eternal Wind from The Ghibli Collection (OA2)

Ode to Others

“One for Joe” by Carl Clements and the Real Jazz Trio from Retrospective (Greydisc)

“ABBA Museum” by Yelena Eckemoff from Rosendals Garden (L&H Production)

Belting w/ Big Band

“Você Não Entende Nada” by Gafieira Rio Miami from Beleza Pura (Brazilianaire Music Marketing)

“Inside Your Dream” by Aidan Plank from Where We Started (Hidden Cinema)

“Softly As A Morning Sunrise” by Javier Nero from Alkebulan (Outside In)