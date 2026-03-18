Jazz Horizons: Periphery #2 - Fusion Foundation

“Ebony and Ivy” by Esperanza Spalding from Emily’s D+Evolution (Concord)

“Aphelion” by Janek Gwizdala from Live at the 55 Bar (Self-Released)

“Mercury” by Becca Stevens from Regina (Label)

“Wayfaring Traveler” by Keyon Harrold from The Mugician (Mass Appeal)

“Hold It” by Chris Potter from Circuits (Edition)

“Sleeper” by Snarky Puppy from We Like It Here (GroundUP)

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by the Robert Glasper Experiment from Black Radio (Blue Note)

“Square Wheel (feat. Kokayi & Michael Mayo)” by Nate Smith form Kinfolk 2: See the Birds (Edition)