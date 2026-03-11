Jazz Horizons #27 - Intimate Communication & Stringing Me Along

Intimate Communication

“Laugh Clown Laugh” by Zoë de Priester from Can You Hear Me? (Zennez)

“Reach for Tomorrow” by Anna Kolchina from Reach for Tomorrow (OA2)

“Moon Child” by Dominique Fils-Aimé from My World Is The Sun (Ensoul)

String Me Along

“When is it ever really smp / amp 4 me” by Tyrone Allen II from Upward (Dreams & Fears)

“Stella By Searchlight” by Tom Lippincott from Ode to the Possible (Self-Released)

“Urban and Western” by Pat Metheny from Side-Eye III+

“Jubberish” by Meg Okura & the Pan Asian Chamber Jazz Ensemble from Isaiah (Adhyâropa)

“Crown Jewels” by Miho Hazama and Metropole Okest from Arakatak (V2)