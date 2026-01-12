Jazz Horizons #20, Artists on Artists, Daring Debuts, and Vocal Jazz
Episode 19 of Jazz Horizons releases paying tribute to another artists, some debut releases, and recent vocal jazz releases. Originally aired January 7, 2026.
Artists on Artists
“Inside Straight” by Rick Roe from Wake Up Call: the Music of Gregg Hill (Cold Plunge Records)
“Shadow Waltz” by the Scott Silbert Quartet from Dream Dancing: Celebrating Zoot Sims at 100 (Self-Released)
“It Just Gets Better” by Greg Burrows from Let’s Not Wait: the Music of Ed Bonoff (Self-Released)
Daring Debuts
“Inner Chambers” by Peter Paulsen & TurksHeadKnot Quintet from Would’a…Could’a…Should’a (SquarePegWorks)
“Turtle Heart” by Carolyn Trowbridge from Found Memories (Self-Released)
Vocal Jazz
“Stolen Moments” by Maria Corsaro from Love Makes the Changes (Lola)
“Will You Walk A Little Faster” by Dave Holland, Norma Winstone, Kenny Wheeler & London Vocal Jazz Project from Vital Spark: the Music of Kenny Wheeler (Edition)
“Some Other Blues” by Joe Elefante’s Wheel of Dharma from Return of the Light (Self-Released)