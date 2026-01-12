Jazz Horizons #20, Artists on Artists, Daring Debuts, and Vocal Jazz

Artists on Artists

“Inside Straight” by Rick Roe from Wake Up Call: the Music of Gregg Hill (Cold Plunge Records)

“Shadow Waltz” by the Scott Silbert Quartet from Dream Dancing: Celebrating Zoot Sims at 100 (Self-Released)

“It Just Gets Better” by Greg Burrows from Let’s Not Wait: the Music of Ed Bonoff (Self-Released)

Daring Debuts

“Inner Chambers” by Peter Paulsen & TurksHeadKnot Quintet from Would’a…Could’a…Should’a (SquarePegWorks)

“Turtle Heart” by Carolyn Trowbridge from Found Memories (Self-Released)

Vocal Jazz

“Stolen Moments” by Maria Corsaro from Love Makes the Changes (Lola)

“Will You Walk A Little Faster” by Dave Holland, Norma Winstone, Kenny Wheeler & London Vocal Jazz Project from Vital Spark: the Music of Kenny Wheeler (Edition)

“Some Other Blues” by Joe Elefante’s Wheel of Dharma from Return of the Light (Self-Released)