Jazz Horizons, Episode 3

By Stephen Philip Harvey
Published September 8, 2025 at 2:16 PM EDT
Here's what was played this week on Jazz Horizons!

“Dinosaur Song” Paul Cornish from You’re Exaggerating! (Blue Note)

“Noble Rise” by Lakecia Benjamin, single (Ropeadope)

“Dimé” by Silvana Estrada from Vendran Suaves Lluvias (Glassnote Music)

“Seminole” by the Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra, Single (Outside In Music)

“Circle City” by the Steve Allee Big Band from Full Circle (Jazz Ville)

“Ain’t No Sidekick” by the Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra (Hidden Cinema Records)

“9 to 5” by the Wild Iris Brass Band from Way Up (Ear Up Records)

“Saving All My Love” by the Eric Byrd Trio from Echoes of Arrival (Ambassador Records)

“Cuando Se Habla De Amor” by Conrad Herwig from Reflections–Facing South (Savant)

Stephen Philip Harvey
Stephen Philip Harvey is the Music Director at Delmarva Public Media and an on-air host for 91.3 WESM, Delmarva Public Media’s jazz, blues and news station.
