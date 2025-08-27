Jazz Horizons, Episode 2

Here's what was played this week on Jazz Horizons!

“Oh Snap!” by Cecile McLorin Salvant from Oh Snap! (Nonesuch Records)

“Josh’s Tune” by Braxton Cook from Not Everyone Can Go (Nettwerk Music Group)

“crystal waterfalls” by Theo Crocker from Dream Manifest (Dom Recs)

“III. Spring Flower, Sprung Flower” by Isaiah J. Thompson from The Book of Isaiah: Modern Jazz Ministry (Mack Avenue)

“Play to Win” by Theon Cross from Affirmation (Live at Blue Note New York)

“Petrichor” by Nicole Glover form Memories, Dreams, Reflections (Savant Records)

“Icarus” by Joshua Redman from Words Fall Short (Blue Note)

“The Ballad of the Sad Young Men” by Ryan Truesdell & the Gil Evans Project from Shades of Sound (Live at Jazz Standard Vol 2.) [Outside In Music]

“Beautiful Way” by Cyrille Aimée from Cyrille Aimée: 4.24 (Live) [Self Release]