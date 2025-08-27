CONTACT US

8/25/25: During Hurricane Erin, we incurred damage to some of our equipment that handles and processes our satellite feed from NPR. We are working to repair this equipment and minimize the interruptions during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey
Jazz Horizons, Episode 2

By Stephen Philip Harvey
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
Here's what was played this week on Jazz Horizons!

“Oh Snap!” by Cecile McLorin Salvant from Oh Snap! (Nonesuch Records)

“Josh’s Tune” by Braxton Cook from Not Everyone Can Go (Nettwerk Music Group)

“crystal waterfalls” by Theo Crocker from Dream Manifest (Dom Recs)

“III. Spring Flower, Sprung Flower” by Isaiah J. Thompson from The Book of Isaiah: Modern Jazz Ministry (Mack Avenue)

“Play to Win” by Theon Cross from Affirmation (Live at Blue Note New York)

“Petrichor” by Nicole Glover form Memories, Dreams, Reflections (Savant Records)

“Icarus” by Joshua Redman from Words Fall Short (Blue Note)

“The Ballad of the Sad Young Men” by Ryan Truesdell & the Gil Evans Project from Shades of Sound (Live at Jazz Standard Vol 2.) [Outside In Music]

“Beautiful Way” by Cyrille Aimée from Cyrille Aimée: 4.24 (Live) [Self Release]

Stephen Philip Harvey
Stephen Philip Harvey is the Music Director at Delmarva Public Media and an on-air host for 91.3 WESM, Delmarva Public Media’s jazz, blues and news station.
