Jazz Horizons, Episode 1

JAZZ HORIZONS ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

“Back to Schoool” by Ben Tweedt from Life Cycle

“Meghan” by Jaleel Shaw from Painter of the Invisible

“Never Gonna Run Away” by Brandon Woody from For the Love of it All

“Ringo Oiwake” by Peter Lin & the AAPI Jazz Collective from Identity

“Freedom Day (Part 1)” by Terri Lynne Carrington & Christie Dashiell from We Insist 2025!

“Lust for the Moon” by Moon Radio from Lust for the Moon

“Kaleidoscopes” by BEATrio from BEATrio

“Stu∂” by Sara Magnúsdóttir from A Place to Bloom