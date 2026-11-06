Delmarva Today 11-6-26 Two Big Upsets as Blue Wave Reaches Eastern Shore

Ernie Davis defeated incumbent county executive Julie Giordano, while Matt James ousted Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. Democrat Josh Hastings takes back seat in the House of Delegates for the Democrats. Host Don Rush Talks with Davis about his win and Mike Dunn, CEO and president of the Greater Salisbury Committee, about the significance of the result. Then, Rush talks with Delmarva Public Media's Bryan Russo about the ouster of longtime Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan by Matt James. Finally, Rush has a conversation with Delegate-elect Josh Hastings about returning district 38 B to the Democratic fold.