CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Celebrating Don Rush - Honoring a remarkable career in journalism and public media on Friday, December 11 at 7 PM in the Guerrieri Academic Commons. Reserve your tickets here
Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today - with Don Rush and Bryan Russo - Fridays at Noon on WSDL and WESM
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 11-6-26 Two Big Upsets as Blue Wave Reaches Eastern Shore

By Don Rush
Published November 6, 2026 at 10:54 AM EST
Wicomico County Executive Elect Ernie Davis
Don Rush
Wicomico County Executive Elect Ernie Davis

Ernie Davis defeated incumbent county executive Julie Giordano, while Matt James ousted Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. Democrat Josh Hastings takes back seat in the House of Delegates for the Democrats. Host Don Rush Talks with Davis about his win and Mike Dunn, CEO and president of the Greater Salisbury Committee, about the significance of the result. Then, Rush talks with Delmarva Public Media's Bryan Russo about the ouster of longtime Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan by Matt James. Finally, Rush has a conversation with Delegate-elect Josh Hastings about returning district 38 B to the Democratic fold.

Delmarva Today
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush