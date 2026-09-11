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Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today - with Don Rush and Bryan Russo - Fridays at Noon on WSDL and WESM
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 9-11-26 Remembering 911 on 25th Anniversary

By Don Rush
Published September 11, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT
Attack on the World Trade Center
Michael Foran
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creative commons (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:WTC_smoking_on_9-11.jpeg)
Attack on the World Trade Center

The nation marks the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Host Don Rush takes a look at that day and its impact on the country. Interviews include John Bridgeland, the director of Domestic Policy Council who was in the White House that morning, Mike Dunn, president and CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee, Kenneth Feinberg who oversaw the 911 compensation fund and a piece by Jenny O'Connor on this generation's impressions of the attacks.

Delmarva Today
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush