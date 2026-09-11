Delmarva Today 9-11-26 Remembering 911 on 25th Anniversary

The nation marks the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Host Don Rush takes a look at that day and its impact on the country. Interviews include John Bridgeland, the director of Domestic Policy Council who was in the White House that morning, Mike Dunn, president and CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee, Kenneth Feinberg who oversaw the 911 compensation fund and a piece by Jenny O'Connor on this generation's impressions of the attacks.