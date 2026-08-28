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Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today - with Don Rush and Bryan Russo - Fridays at Noon on WSDL and WESM
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 8-26-28 The Great Gatsby and F. Scott Fitzgerald

By Don Rush
Published August 28, 2026 at 9:55 AM EDT
Community Players of Salisbury Website

The Great Gatsby is not only a portrait of 1920's decadence and love affairs but also a reflection of the life of its author F. Scott Fitzgerald. A new production by Matt Bogdan with the Community Players of Salisbury delves into this connection. Host Don Rush talks with Bogdan about his vision for the play. It can be seen at the Community Players own theater in Salisbury from Sept. 11 to 13. And at the Ocean Pines Library from Sept. 18 to the 20.

Delmarva Today
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush