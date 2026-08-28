Delmarva Today 8-26-28 The Great Gatsby and F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Great Gatsby is not only a portrait of 1920's decadence and love affairs but also a reflection of the life of its author F. Scott Fitzgerald. A new production by Matt Bogdan with the Community Players of Salisbury delves into this connection. Host Don Rush talks with Bogdan about his vision for the play. It can be seen at the Community Players own theater in Salisbury from Sept. 11 to 13. And at the Ocean Pines Library from Sept. 18 to the 20.