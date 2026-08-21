Delmarva Today 8-21-26 Nanticoke Shipwreck: A Window on the Shore’s Revolutionary Past

The wreckage of a colonial merchant vessel along the Nanticoke River provides a connection that could date back to the American Revolution pitting patriots against loyalists. Some of the remnants will go on display August 29 at the John Smith Nanticoke River Discovery Center in Vienna. Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz talked with Marcos Salaverria, executive director of the Dorchester County Historical Center, diving into the rich history of the Eastern Shore