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Delmarva Today 8-21-26 Nanticoke Shipwreck: A Window on the Shore’s Revolutionary Past

By Kevin Diaz
Published August 21, 2026 at 10:09 AM EDT
Remains of Shipwreck Potentially from Revolutionary War in the Vienna Area

Vienna Historical Society
Remains of Shipwreck Potentially from Revolutionary War in the Vienna Area

The wreckage of a colonial merchant vessel along the Nanticoke River provides a connection that could date back to the American Revolution pitting patriots against loyalists. Some of the remnants will go on display August 29 at the John Smith Nanticoke River Discovery Center in Vienna. Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz talked with Marcos Salaverria, executive director of the Dorchester County Historical Center, diving into the rich history of the Eastern Shore

Delmarva Today
Kevin Diaz
Kevin Diaz has more than four decades of journalism experience, including the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Houston Chronicle, Washington City Paper, and public radio on the Eastern Shore.
See stories by Kevin Diaz