Delmarva Today 8-7-26 Redistricting Wars Come to Maryland
Maryland Democratic lawmakers approved a redistricting measure that would allow for the end of the lone GOP district in the state congressional delegation leaving the Eastern Shore without Republican representation. First, Kevin Diaz has this look at the debate that took place in Annapolis. Then, with the measure going to the voters host Don Rush talks with Len Lazarick, founding editor and publisher of MarylandReporter.com, about its prospects and impact of the measure.