CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today - with Don Rush and Bryan Russo - Fridays at Noon on WSDL and WESM
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 8-7-26 Redistricting Wars Come to Maryland

By Don Rush
Published August 7, 2026 at 10:31 AM EDT
Maryland Capitol
Martin Falbisoner
/
creative commons
Maryland Capitol

Maryland Democratic lawmakers approved a redistricting measure that would allow for the end of the lone GOP district in the state congressional delegation leaving the Eastern Shore without Republican representation. First, Kevin Diaz has this look at the debate that took place in Annapolis. Then, with the measure going to the voters host Don Rush talks with Len Lazarick, founding editor and publisher of MarylandReporter.com, about its prospects and impact of the measure.

Delmarva Today
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush