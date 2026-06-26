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Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today - with Don Rush and Bryan Russo - Fridays at Noon on WSDL and WESM
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 6-26-26 Rematch This Year in the Race for Maryland Governor

By Don Rush
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
Maryland Governor Wes Moore and GOP Challenger Dan Cox
Official Photo, Facebook
Maryland Governor Wes Moore and GOP Challenger Dan Cox

The Maryland primary elections have set up a rematch between incumbent Democratic Governor Wes Moore and GOP challenger Dan Cox. Meanwhile, Democrats pin their hopes to defeat incumbent Republican Congressman Andy Harris on the shoulders of Dan Schwartz. And, Wicomico County expects a shift on the council but the incumbents for Sheriff and County Executive are expected to remain. Host Don Rush talks with Maryland Democratic consultant Len Foxwell about the results of the election.

Delmarva Today
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush