Delmarva Today 6-26-26 Rematch This Year in the Race for Maryland Governor
The Maryland primary elections have set up a rematch between incumbent Democratic Governor Wes Moore and GOP challenger Dan Cox. Meanwhile, Democrats pin their hopes to defeat incumbent Republican Congressman Andy Harris on the shoulders of Dan Schwartz. And, Wicomico County expects a shift on the council but the incumbents for Sheriff and County Executive are expected to remain. Host Don Rush talks with Maryland Democratic consultant Len Foxwell about the results of the election.