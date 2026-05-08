Delmarva Today 5-8-26 MD Folk Festival Comes to an End
The city of Salisbury announced that it is ending the Maryland Folk Festival. Subsequently, Mayor Randy Taylor issued a statement on Facebook which while praising organizers read in part, "...the event was launched without a sustainable long term funding model in place to match its scale and was just hemorrhaging cash." Host Don Rush talks with Council Member Michele Gregory about the end of the festival. At the time of the interview the mayor had not issued his own personal statement on Facebook.