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Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today - with Don Rush and Bryan Russo - Fridays at Noon on WSDL and WESM
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 5-8-26 MD Folk Festival Comes to an End

By Don Rush
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:24 AM EDT
Maryland Folk Festival
Don Rush
Maryland Folk Festival

The city of Salisbury announced that it is ending the Maryland Folk Festival. Subsequently, Mayor Randy Taylor issued a statement on Facebook which while praising organizers read in part, "...the event was launched without a sustainable long term funding model in place to match its scale and was just hemorrhaging cash." Host Don Rush talks with Council Member Michele Gregory about the end of the festival. At the time of the interview the mayor had not issued his own personal statement on Facebook.

Delmarva Today
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush