Delmarva Today
Delmarva Today 6-7-24 A Look Back at the History of the Wicomico County Executive Position

By Don Rush
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:22 AM EDT
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano at Council Work Session
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano at Council Work Session

Do the voters of Wicomico County want to continue with the County Executive office? That may put some life into an election that could end a nearly 20-year decision by the voters. Host Don Rush talks with Mike Dunn, president of the Greater Salisbury Committee, about the longstanding tensions between the County Council and the County Executive. Dunn is also a former president of the Salisbury City Council and was manager of corporate support at WSCL/WSDL.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
