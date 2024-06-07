Delmarva Today 6-7-24 A Look Back at the History of the Wicomico County Executive Position

Do the voters of Wicomico County want to continue with the County Executive office? That may put some life into an election that could end a nearly 20-year decision by the voters. Host Don Rush talks with Mike Dunn, president of the Greater Salisbury Committee, about the longstanding tensions between the County Council and the County Executive. Dunn is also a former president of the Salisbury City Council and was manager of corporate support at WSCL/WSDL.