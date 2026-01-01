Blue Dimensions with Jonny Meister

Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. on WSDL 90.7 FM

Blue Dimensions is a weekly one-hour program of blues, jazz, and other related styles of music, focusing on present-day artists and songs, though with a certain nod to the past and the great history of the music.

Host/Producer Jonny Meister will feature some topic (album, artist, event, etc.) on each show, talk with artists, and offer great music not found elsewhere every week.

Meister has been the host of “The Blues Show” on WXPN in Philadelphia for over 2 decades.