Back to the Roots, Episode 163

BTR EP 163 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-The Buddaheads/Can't Keep A Hold On You/Crawlin' Moon/1995 Edoya Records

02-Elvis Costello/Hidden Charms/Kojak Variety/1995 Warner Brothers Records

03-Debra Power/Candy Shop/Unapologetically Me/2026 Self-Produced

04-The Dibs/Stop Fooling Around/Just For You/2026 Naked Records

05-Tedeschi Trucks Band & Leon Russell/Bird On The Wire (feat. Doyle Bramhall II & Rita Coolidge)/Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live At Lockn')/2025 Fantasy Records

(1st STOP)

06-Bluebox Bayou Band/Everyday Feels Like Sunday/Bluesbox Bayou/2026 Self-Produced

07-Martha Fields/Lonesome Road Blues/Southern White Lies/2016 Self-Produced

08-Augie Meyers/Life's Too Short/My Freeholies Ain't Free Anymore/2006 El Sendero Records

09-Port Isaac's Fisherman's Friends/The Union Of Different Kinds/Port Isaac's Fisherman's Friends/2010 Universal Music Group

10-Grey DeLisle & Les Greene/Shake That Thing/Grey & Greene/2026 Hummin' Bird Records

(2nd STOP)

11- Patty Griffin/Go Wherever You Wanna Go/American Kid/2013 New West Records

12-Seth Walker/The Same Love That Made Me Laugh/Why The Worry/2025 The Royal Potato Family

13-Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder/Packing Up Getting Ready To Go/Get On Board/2022 Nonesuch Records

14-Joy Blue/The Holy Dude/The Holy Dude/2026 Sauna Records

(3rd STOP)

15-Mississippi MacDonald feat. Lucy Randall/Sweet Dreams/Sweet Dream (Digital Release)/2023 Another Planet Music Ltd.