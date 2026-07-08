Back to the Roots, Episode 162

BTR EP 162 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Jesse Wells — Join Ice/Masks Off/2026 Self-Produced

02-Jesse Dayton — Coco Loco/South Austin Sessions/2005 Stag Records

03-Augie Meyers (& the racka bacas) — My Freeholies Ain't Free Anymore/My Freeholies Ain't Free Anymore/2006 El Sendero Records

04-The Bluesbox Bayou Band — Louisiana State Of Mind/Bluesbox Bayou/2026 Self-Produced

05-Steve Gardner, Washboard Chaz, The Jake Leg Stompers & Friends/High Steppin' — To New Orleans/Walkin' The Dog/2009 Hoo-Doo Records

(1st STOP)

06-The Paul Butterfield Blues Band — I Got A Mind To Give Up Living/East-West/1966 Electra Records

07-Arelean Brown — Chicken Man/Sings the Blues in the Loop/1977 Simmons Records

08-Brennen Leigh — Dumpster Diving/Don't You Ever Give Up On Love/2025 Signature Sounds

09-Loretta Lynn — One's On The Way/One's On The Way/1972 Decca Records

10-Martha Fields — American Hologram/Southern White Lies/2016 Self-Produced

(2nd STOP)

11-John Primer — Members Only/The Soul Of A Blues Man/2019 Blue House Productions

12-Fiona Boyes — God & The Devil/Blues For Hard Times/2011 Blue Empress Records

13-Steve Earle & The Dukes — Union, God and Country/2020 New West Records

14-Van Morrison — On A Monday/Somebody Tried To Sell Me A Bridge/2026 Exile Records

15-Daniel Donato — Better Deal Blues/Horizons/2025 Retrace Music

(3rd STOP)

16-Eilen Jewell — Final Hour/Sea Of Tears/2009

