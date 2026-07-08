Back to the Roots, Episode 162
Exploring eclectic roots music, host Ralph Hickman takes listeners on a journey from new and legendary artists featuring deep cuts to fan favorites.
BTR EP 162 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-Jesse Wells — Join Ice/Masks Off/2026 Self-Produced
02-Jesse Dayton — Coco Loco/South Austin Sessions/2005 Stag Records
03-Augie Meyers (& the racka bacas) — My Freeholies Ain't Free Anymore/My Freeholies Ain't Free Anymore/2006 El Sendero Records
04-The Bluesbox Bayou Band — Louisiana State Of Mind/Bluesbox Bayou/2026 Self-Produced
05-Steve Gardner, Washboard Chaz, The Jake Leg Stompers & Friends/High Steppin' — To New Orleans/Walkin' The Dog/2009 Hoo-Doo Records
(1st STOP)
06-The Paul Butterfield Blues Band — I Got A Mind To Give Up Living/East-West/1966 Electra Records
07-Arelean Brown — Chicken Man/Sings the Blues in the Loop/1977 Simmons Records
08-Brennen Leigh — Dumpster Diving/Don't You Ever Give Up On Love/2025 Signature Sounds
09-Loretta Lynn — One's On The Way/One's On The Way/1972 Decca Records
10-Martha Fields — American Hologram/Southern White Lies/2016 Self-Produced
(2nd STOP)
11-John Primer — Members Only/The Soul Of A Blues Man/2019 Blue House Productions
12-Fiona Boyes — God & The Devil/Blues For Hard Times/2011 Blue Empress Records
13-Steve Earle & The Dukes — Union, God and Country/2020 New West Records
14-Van Morrison — On A Monday/Somebody Tried To Sell Me A Bridge/2026 Exile Records
15-Daniel Donato — Better Deal Blues/Horizons/2025 Retrace Music
(3rd STOP)
16-Eilen Jewell — Final Hour/Sea Of Tears/2009